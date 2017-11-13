Man pistol whips victim, steals car - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police responded to a scene of a car jacking in Toledo on Sunday.

The incident occurred in an alley between Colburn and Orchard Streets around 2:30 p.m.

Police say the victim was approached by an unknown Hispanic male who ordered him to unlock his truck doors.

Police say the man got into the victim's truck and told him to drive into an alley.

The victim told police that the man pistol whipped him and told him to get out of the vehicle. The man then drove away in the victim's truck. 

Police say the man suffered a cut above his right eye but refused to seek medical attention. 

The suspect was wearing a black hat, hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants at the time of the robbery. 

