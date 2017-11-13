Police arrest mom, boyfriend after 2-year-old hospitalized

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Police have arrested an Ohio woman and her boyfriend after a 2-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition.

Court records show the boy was found unresponsive by his grandmother at a home in Columbus Thursday. Police say the boy was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital with multiple internal and external injuries.

Authorities have arrested the boy's 19-year-old mother and her 23-year-old boyfriend. The mother has been charged with child endangering, while the boyfriend is facing charges for felonious assault.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.