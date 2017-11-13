Man returns home to find house on fire

Crews were on the scene of a house fire in west Toledo early Monday morning.

The fire occurred on the 2300 block of Georgetown around 2 a.m.

Crews say there were heavy flames coming from the front of the house and the second floor when they arrived at the scene.

Neighbors called in the fire as the man who lives in the home was out of town. Crews say the man came home to see firefighters putting out the fire.

Crews say there is lots of fire damage on the second floor and water damage on the first floor.

The Red Cross was not called to the scene as the man said he has someplace to stay.

An arson investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

