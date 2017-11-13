Patrons forced to evacuate bar after fire starts in back room

One east Toledo bar will be out of business until further notice following a fire Sunday night.

The fire occurred at Prime Time Duece's on the corner of Starr Avenue and East Broadway Street around 11:30 p.m.

Officials say the fire started in a back room of the bar, quickly filling the bar with smoke.

The patrons of the bar were forced to evacuate.

"My friend walked in and said, 'You all smell that?', and I looked up and there was smoke on top of the ceiling so we all came out," said bar patron Robert Eastsidram.

"Dude came in and said, 'Do you smell that?' We were all like, smell what? He pointed at the ceiling and smoke was everywhere," patron CJ Jones said.

Officials say there are numerous apartments above the bar, only three of which were occupied. Officials say one man could be seen walking around without a shirt, but all tenants were evacuated safely.

"When our crews first got here, they saw somebody stick their heads out of a back window here. So we sent a crew up there to retrieve that person. I think they went through the building and out the front door," said battalion chief Brian Byrd.

Officials say that fire was mostly contained to the back room of the bar and was put out quickly.

The bar will be closed until repairs can be made. It is unknown how much damage were done to the apartments above the bar.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

