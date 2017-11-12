Dancers at Franklin Park Mall hope to inspire kindness in others

Fifteen thousand people.

One hundred twenty cities worldwide, including Toledo.

Sunday was the first Dance for Kindness Day.

The event was sponsored by Life Vests Inside and Bulldogs Against Bullying.

The groups inspire, empower and educate people of all backgrounds to lead a life of kindness.

“I think one way is to smile or high five people and spread positivity,” said dancer Hannah Mock.

Fifty kids and a few adults danced for three hours at the Franklin Park Mall food court.

Simultaneous events were held across the world.

This is all about positive human interaction, global unity, teamwork, leadership and of course kindness.

One way to achieve all this is to do a random act of kindness.

“Well if someone d rops their groceries then I’ll go up and help pick them up and help them carry them to their car,” said Mandy Shook.

Kendalann Hershiser gave another good example.

"If someone is being mistreated horribly by people at school I would go over and stop them," said Kendalann.

Bottom line here is to look beyond yourself and the boundaries of country, culture, race and religion.

Realize you’re a citizen of the world and kindness is the common thread that unites all people.

