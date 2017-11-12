Multiple car crash causing backups at NB I-75/EB I-475 split in Toledo

Police are on their way to a crash Sunday afternoon.

The crash occurred at the northbound I-75 and eastbound I-475 split in Toledo around 3:20 p.m.

Police say five cars were involved. Police say two cars crashed into each other, causing three other cars to crash behind them.

Those involved were treated at the scene. The crash caused a major delay on eastbound I-475.

