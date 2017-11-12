Visit Santa at Bass Pro Shops

Santa has officially touched down in northwest Ohio.

Families are invited to visit Santa at Santa's Wonderland at Bass Pro Shops in Rossford.

Santa's Wonderland is a huge Christmas village that has free games and crafts for the whole family. Free photos with Santa are also offered.

Bass Pro Shops also invites customers to support the troops by rounding up their purchases through the end of the year for donations to United Service Organizations (USO) and AMVETS.

Santa's Wonderland will be up now through December 24.

