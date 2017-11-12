Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson: Nov. 12, 2017

On this week's leading edge, Jerry talks to mayor elect Wade Kapszukiewicz. Kapszukiewicz out-polled. incumbent mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson, who served at Toledo's mayor for the past almost three years.

Kapszukiewicz talks about his win and what his first steps as mayor will be.

Staying with the theme of competition, Jerry then talks to UT and BG's Athletic Directors, Mike O'Brien and Bob Moosbrugger respectively, about the upcoming Battle of I-75 between the two football teams.

Executive director of the Bowling Green Convention and Visitors Bureau Wendy Chambers and executive director of the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Earlene Kilpatrick later join the show to talk about Wood County being named a Best Hometown by Ohio Magazine.

Don't miss Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on WTOL 11 and 10:30 p.m. on FOX Toledo. Catch up on old episodes here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.