Last day for Savers in Toledo

Sunday marks the last day for Savers Thrift Stores in Toledo.

Earlier this month, Savers announced they were closing the stores located at 3550 Executive Parkway and 2613 South Reynolds Road.

More than 110 employees will be out of a job after the closure, including full-time and part-time positions. Those employees were notified about the closure at the beginning of November.

Customers stood outside the Savers on Reynolds Road, waiting for it to open for the last time.

"I thought they were doing really good, so I didn't really think they were going to close. I like it. I come here all the time and I'm so sad it's closing," said Savers shopper Shelli McGowan, who was shocked the Toledo locations were closing.

Savers also shut the doors on their stores in California, Hawaii, Colorado and Illinois last March.

