Armed men steal money, items from Toledo Circle K

TOLEDO, OH

Police were on the scene of a robbery at a Toledo Circle K on Friday morning.

The robbery occurred at the Circle K on Tremainsville Road around 1:30 a.m. 

An employee told police that two armed men entered the store and took and unknown amount of money and items.

Police say no one was injured during the robbery. 

The robbery is under investigation.

