Five men smash display cases, take merchandise during jewelry st - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Five men smash display cases, take merchandise during jewelry store robbery

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police are investigating a robbery at a Toledo jewelry store Thursday night. 

The robbery occurred at Leo Marks Jewelers on Secor Road around 6 p.m. 

Police say five black men wearing masks went into the jewelry store and began smashing display cases and taking merchandise. 

Police say the men fled the store with an unknown amount of items before officers could arrive. 

The robbery is under investigation. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly