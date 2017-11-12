Police: Missing Michigan teens last seen in Toledo area

Michigan State Police are searching for two 16-year-olds who were last seen outside of Toledo on Saturday night.

Police say Timothy Weber and Lillian Nguyen used an ATM at the Stop and Shop on 904 Dixie Highway in Rossford around 11 p.m.

According to police, Weber was last seen on Canton Center Road in Plymouth Township and Nguyen was last seen in Canton Township. However, police say Nguyen's phone was last pinged in Huron Township.

Police say both teens have made suicidal statements to friends and family. Police say Nguyen suffers from depression and Weber has attempted to run away in the past.

Weber is described as a white male standing at five feet nine inches and weighing 165 pounds. Weber has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a green jacket, black hoodie, blue jeans and black boots.

Nguyen is described as an Asian female standing at five feet four inches and weighing 125 pounds. Nguyen has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue jean jacket, white Converse shoes and a black scarf with white stripes.

The teens are in a gray 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited with a license plate of DNV2598.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Canton Township Police Department at 734-394-5400.

