Driver crashes into tree in west Toledo

Police were on the scene of a crash in west Toledo early Sunday morning.

The crash occurred on Douglas Road near Tremainsville Road around 1 a.m.

Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle and ran into a tree.

There were two passengers in the car at the time of the crash. No one was injured.

Police say there were no other cars involved and the car was towed from the scene.

