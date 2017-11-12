Police: Pedestrian hit, driver missing - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police: Pedestrian hit, driver missing

Police were on the scene of a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in north Toledo Saturday night.

The crash occurred on Elm Street near Park Street around 11:30 p.m. 

Police say the pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police say it is also unclear what kind of vehicle was involved in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

