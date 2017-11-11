Three taken to hospital after Hancock Co. crash on Saturday afternoon

Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash on US 224 in Hancock County on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Marissa Schimmoeller, from Columbus Grove, was on County Rd. 16 when she stopped at a stop sign at US 224 around 1 p.m.

When she started to cross she ran into a minivan being driven by Diane Fuerst, 58, causing it to go off the side of the road and land in a ditch.

Schimmoeller, Fuerst and Fuerst’s passenger were all taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Schimmoeller was cited for Failure to Yield at a Stop Sign.

