Engage Toledo call center back up after technical issue

The Engage Toledo Call Center is able to take calls again after a technical issue.

The city says citizens can call 419-936-2020 to contact the city or use the city website or download the city’s mobile app to their phones.

According to the Mayor’s office, the city’s networks are undergoing a system-wide security upgrade this weekend.

