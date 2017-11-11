Man struck by vehicle while chasing dog

A man is dead after he was hit by car Friday evening.

The crash happened on South Avenue near south Haven Road.

Toledo Police said Joseph Laforge, 28, was driving when he hit 47-year-old Paul Vandersteen who was in the street chasing his dog.

Vandersteen was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.