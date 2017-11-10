Jim White Toyota Big Board Friday: Second round playoff finals

Second Round Finals
Marion Pleasant 28
Archbold 24
St. Paul 45
Calvert 7
Bellevue 21
Clear Fork 13
Central Catholic 45
Clyde 27
Liberty-Benton 60
Hicksville 7
Carey 0
Hillsdale 41
St. Mary 20
Madison Heights 22
Blissfield 6
Michigan Collegiate 32
Whitmer 32
Olentangy 29
McComb 9
Pandora-Gilboa 28
