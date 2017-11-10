Jim White Toyota Big Board Friday: Second round playoff finals - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Jim White Toyota Big Board Friday: Second round playoff finals

(Source: WTOL)
(WTOL) -

Second Round Finals

Marion Pleasant 28

Archbold 24

St. Paul 45

Calvert 7

Bellevue 21

Clear Fork 13

Central Catholic 45

Clyde 27

Liberty-Benton 60

Hicksville 7

Carey 0

Hillsdale 41

St. Mary 20

Madison Heights 22

Blissfield 6

Michigan Collegiate 32

Whitmer 32

Olentangy 29

McComb 9

Pandora-Gilboa 28

