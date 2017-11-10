Residents protest Detroit refinery over pollution concerns

Demonstrators are trying to convince a Detroit oil refinery to relocate nearby residents over concerns about pollution.

The Detroit News reports that dozens of protesters gathered Thursday at the Marathon Petroleum refinery to voice their concerns about the company's lack of action. The demonstration comes weeks after a federal appeals court ruled against a district court's decision that residents' claims of injury due to harmful air pollution from the oil giant fell past the statute of limitations.

Marathon officials say they created a buyout program allowing some residents to sell their homes during the refinery's expansion, which was completed in 2012. But protesters say Marathon selected an area they believe isn't affected as much, ignoring other polluted areas.

The company says it doesn't currently have plans for another buyout program.

Information from: The Detroit News, http://detnews.com/

