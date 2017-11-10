Plan a daytrip to the Blissfield Yuletide Cheer Festival this weekend

A holiday parade Friday night kicked off the Yuletide Cheer Festival in Downtown Blissfield.

Santa Claus even arrived riding a fire truck.

You’re invited to kick off your Christmas shopping early this weekend at one of the quaint stores here or visit artist booths lining the streets.

"It’s about an experience here, especially this weekend. So you’re shopping small, you’re shopping local but it’s beautiful here,” said Tyler Dotson of the Blissfield Downtown Development Authority.

And if you’re looking for something beautiful, d rop by Blissful Living.

It’s an eight-year-old home décor store.

You’ll find customers ranging from millennials to seniors.

“Things that some people might cast away, we give new life. And we’re eighty percent vintage and twenty percent new,” said Laura Nichols of Blissful Living.

The owners of another store say they have something for everyone, every day, every room, every season.

It’s a consignment shop called Packrat.

You bring something here, owner Barb McHenry guarantees to sell it.

“Today I just sold two typewriter erasers. Remember those? Typewriter erasers.”

Besides shopping, there’s also train and horse and carriage rides, craft beer and a chilli cook-off.

Seasonal daytrippin’ at its best.

