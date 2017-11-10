Veterans, military families, active service honored with special breakfast at UT

Veterans Day is on Saturday.

On Friday though, the University of Toledo and the Red Cross hosted the.annual Veterans Day Breakfast at Savage Arena.

From baseline to baseline on the floor of Savage Arena was covered today.

Veterans, active military members and their families were honored at the event.

The meal was free and open to anyone.

In addition, tables set up around the court highlighted different resources available to veterans.

The keynote speaker, Marine Major Daniel Wendolowski, spoke to the crowd of hundreds about his gratefulness for their service.

"I'm coming from fleet time where I'm usually just in military towns so to come out here and to see a Midwestern Ohio town recognize these people for what they did and what the sacrifices they and their families made was an awesome feeling,” said Major Wendolowski.

A feeling of thankfulness, the ones I spoke to say, we must continue.

"You would not have the freedoms you have today to go to school, to worship the way you worship, to do the things you do if it wasn't for our veterans,” said veteran Earl Mac.

Major Wendolowski agreed.

"If there was no Veterans Day, I don't think there would be an America,” said Wendolowski. “The veterans, the guys that have, more importantly, the guys that gave their life, these males and females that have sacrificed things for our freedom and democracy, that's America."

