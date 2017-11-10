Jet Express wins awards for marketing campaign - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Jet Express wins awards for marketing campaign

PUT-IN-BAY (WTOL) -

The Ohio Travel Association recognized Jet Express for their marketing campaign during the Ruby Awards.

The Ruby Awards recognizes advertising, marketing and public affairs excellence in Ohio's travel industry.

Jet Express won the awards for Digital Campaign, Radio Advertising and a Citation of Excellence for Overall Marketing Campaign.

There were 194 entries up for awards.

