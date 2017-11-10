Sister Gretchen's bake sale to benefit Sisters of St. Francis

If you have a major sweet tooth, a bake sale in Sylvania this weekend might pique your interest.

Sister Gretchen's annual holiday fundraiser is in full swing.

It's taking place at Lourdes University.

Proceeds from the bake sale benefit the ministry fund of the Sisters of St. Francis in Sylvania.

There are cookies, breads, coffee cake, chocolate and an assortment of canned items.

Sister Gretchen Faerber started the tradition 30 years ago.

“I'm gonna be 80 years old in February, and my doctor said if I'm a good girl and do what she says I could be doing it until I’m 85, unless God intervenes,” said Sister Gretchen.

The sale is in Regina Hall at the sisters' convent at Lourdes University and runs from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

