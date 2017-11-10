Hensville Lights to be even bigger this year, switch flips on Saturday

Hensville Lights in downtown Toledo is going to be even bigger and brighter this year.

More than 200 thousand twinkling lights will turn the area on St. Clair Street, between Washington and Monroe, into a magical winter wonderland.

In addition, a dancing light show in Hensville Park will be synced to music.

As if that isn’t enough, a new Christmas tree in Hensville Park will stand forty-five feet tall.

The switch is being flipped on Saturday, November 11 at 6 p.m.

The tree lighting will be streamed live on WTOL 11's Facebook page.

Strolling carolers and even Santa himself will join revelers at the free event.

After the lighting ceremony, the Toledo Walleye will take on Kalamazoo at 7:15 p.m. at the Huntington Center.

The lights will shine all the way through January 20.

Click here for more information.

