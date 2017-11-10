TPD searching for five men accused of robbing jewelry store

Police searching for five male subjects who robbed Leo Marks Jewelers on Secor Road Thursday evening.

The robbery happened just before 6 p.m.

Police said the men ran into the jewelers and began smashing display cases. That's when they stole several items and ran from the store before officers arrived on scene.

There were no reported injures but the jewelers did receive a lot of damage from the incident.

There is no word on how much merchandise was stolen.

