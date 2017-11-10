Veterans, active military members provide military resources during Veteran's Day celebration

The University of Toledo's Savage Arena was packed with hundreds of veterans lining the floor Friday afternoon for an early Veteran's Day celebration.

Veterans, active military members and their families enjoyed a free breakfast as they listened to keynote speaker Marine Major Daniel Wendolowski give honor to those who served.

But the event wasn't just about honoring veterans. There were stations set all around that provided information about military focused resources.

"This event is extremely important, as you see there is literally hundreds of veterans out there and some of them are elderly veterans and it gives them a sense of pride, it gives them a sense of appreciation that they are being appreciated today for their service and this needs to continue," said Earl Mac, the president of the Buffalo Soldiers.

Mac also said that events like this one show younger soldiers that America won't forget their services and that they are appreciated.

WTOL 11's Jerry Anderson emceed the event.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.