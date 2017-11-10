83 OSU students may face expulsion

The Ohio State University is accusing 83 undergraduate students of cheating on classwork using a group messaging app.

The school said the students violated the code of conduct for "unauthorized collaboration of graded assignments."

A university spokesman says the use of group messaging apps is permitted, but is subject to the same rules as any other communication.

Potential penalties range from warnings to expulsion.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.