Toledo lightens up for the holidays

That time of year has come again where Toledo is is full of lights. Downtown will start to glow starting Saturday.

For weeks, crews have been hard at work hanging lights all along Hensville.

Buildings along St. Clair and around Fifth Third Field are draped in lights.

The tradition began last year. Organizers said they are trying to make it even better this season.

"Well you always got to do something a little different, so you add little components. We have additional spaces along St. Clair that's going to be lit up, a few more lights, a bigger tree. You're always looking to make the experience a little bigger and better for everyone," explained Rob Wiercinski with Hensville.

The lights and the big tree at Hensville will be lit Saturday evening.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.