Circle K in west Toledo robbed at gunpoint

A Circle K was robbed by two armed men in west Toledo early Friday morning.

The robbery happened at the Circle K located on Tremainsville near Alexis Road just before 2 a.m.

Toledo Police said that two men came into the store and demanded cash from the register. Both men were wearing mask and gloves and one of them had a gun.

They were able to get away with an unknown amount of cash, as well as some cigarillos from the store.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.