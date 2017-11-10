Man shot and killed in south Toledo, shooter on the run

A man is dead after being shot in south Toledo overnight.

The shooting happened on the 800 block of Atlantic near Nelson Avenue.

When TPD arrived on scene they found Richmond Felix laying in the front yard face down. He was pronounced dead.

Neighbors said they heard six to eight gunshots and then saw a white Malibu car drive down Atlantic Avenue towards Arlington.

Police said at least one neighbor had video surveillance and TPD will review the video.

The victim's identity is unknown. Police are still looking for whoever killed the man.

