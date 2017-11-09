Bidder backs out of deal to buy Michigan historic lodge

A bidder has dropped out of the running for an Upper Peninsula lodge that was built during the Great Depression.

The Daily Mining Gazette reports that Adoba Hotels has withdrawn its letter of intent to purchase Keweenaw Mountain Lodge for $1.5 million. The property includes land, rooms, a nine-hole golf course and a string of cabins.

County Board member Jim Vivian says there's "nothing really further to add at this point."

The lodge is in Copper Harbor and is controlled by Keweenaw County. It was built in the 1930s to stimulate the economy during the Depression. The county says it can't afford to subsidize it.

