Perrysburg Lady Yellowjackets soccer team headed to state championship game

It was a big old fashioned bonfire Thursday night at Perrysburg High School.

The community came together to warm up for a victory celebration.

The Lady Yellowjackets soccer team will take on Loveland on Friday night in the state finals.

“I’m really excited. It would mean so much to me to win, for the seniors especially. Going to leave it all on the field,” said player Addie Graham.

The Yellowjackets are 17-2-3 on the season.

Loveland has a better record but fans in Perrysburg have a burning desire for a win.

“I think it’s cool being in the championship game. They’re going to win,” said fan Alyssa Bradford.

Morgan Hoverman liked the team's chances too.

"Because they’re good. They’re from Perrysburg. They’re going to win,” said Morgan.

And to make sure the excitement leading up to game time doesn’t flame out, there will be an 11:45 sendoff at the high school on Friday morning.

A bus will then drive the team past other schools in the district.

“It would mean everything just for the community. Everyone is cheering for us. Feels so amazing,” said player Paige Stringfellow.

Game time is at 7:00 p.m. at Columbus Crew Stadium.

A win would be the second state championship for the girls soccer program in five years.

