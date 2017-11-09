Fake boil advisory post causing concern in Toledo area

A picture making the rounds on social media that claims a boil advisory has been issued for the entire city of Toledo on Thursday evening is false.

The City of Toledo Water Department says there is only one active boil advisory in Toledo at this time and it is only affecting one customer.

The address for that boil advisory is on Central Ave. in west Toledo.

People with questions about the city's drinking water are asked to call Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020.

