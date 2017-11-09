$15 million secured for facility improvements at 180th Fighter Wing

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown said in a statement on Thursday evening that funding has been secured for Toledo’s 180th fighter wing.

Senator Brown says the Senate-House Conference Committee authorized $15 million for facility improvements for Toledo’s 180th Fighter Wing to perform its Aerospace Control Alert mission.

Brown says the funding will help the 180th install new hangars for F-16s.

Brown is co-chair of the bipartisan Senate Air Force Caucus.

