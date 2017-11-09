NW Ohioans inducted into Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame

Twenty men and women from every corner of the Buckeye state got standing ovations in Columbus on Thursday not just for their time spent serving our country, but also for what they've continued to do after.

Each was inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame.

One of the men on the stage isn't quite a veteran, but he is no stranger to getting awards.

Ed Byers, from Grand Rapids, was presented the congressional Medal of Honor in February 2016 after rescuing an American doctor being held hostage in Afghanistan.



The Medal of Honor is the United States of America's highest and most prestigious award for Valor in Combat.



Even although Thursday’s ceremony wasn’t at the White House, Byers says receiving the honor is very special to him.

"World War 2 Veterans all the way to current day, just the caliber of people and what they do for this community; to be a part of that group is an honor, and it's humbling,” said Byers.

Sharing the stage with Byers was Donn Rospert, a Vietnam Marine Corps Veteran from Bellevue.



Rospert has spent every day since he left the service helping other veterans.

"I loved it, it was great being with other veterans who have continued doing things after service and just the veteran presence here and the number of people that are here today to honor us. I so appreciate that,” said Donn.



Donn’s family couldn't have been more proud of his accomplishments.

Donn’s brothers helped nominate him.

They say Donn spent many years with Big Brothers, Big Sisters and he continues to give to veterans.

