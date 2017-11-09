Toledo NW Ohio Food Bank Organizes "Can Jam"

Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank Food employees and volunteers will hold an event Friday at Walt Churchill's Market in Perrysburg.

This is the first year the organization is working with the grocery store as part of the "Can Jam Food Drive."

Volunteers will collect turkeys, canned goods and non perishable food items from six in the morning until six at night. The food bank is in need of more volunteers to help with the event.

Food bank employees say it gets pretty hectic this time of year. They add there are additional stops and pick-ups to their routes every day.

Holiday food prep time can start as early as August.

The food bank's operation turkey program is also in full swing.

"We also are doing our yearly Operation Turkey, which is in partnership with Citizens Bank, where we are again asking for funds to support to buy turkeys and distribute out to clients in need for the holidays," Barbara Hofstetter with the food bank's human resources department. "So they make sure they have at least close to a traditional Thanksgiving as possible."

In addition to the Can Jam event, the food bank will also be running a virtual food drive until November 11, where you can donate products straight from your phone.

Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank employees say they hope to make Friday's "Can Jam" event an annual one.

