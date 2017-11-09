Family House receives $10K donation

This week marks Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week nationwide.

Thursday Family House, a local organization in central Toledo dedicated to helping homeless families find homes, received a big donation.

SSOE Group donated $10,000 dollars to Family House. There are 36 families in the house, which is almost 115 people.

Sixty-five of those people are children.

The donation will go to more than just basic needs for families.

"We also provide education and program with the computer lab and library. And then we have housing services," executive director Renee Palacios said. "So our family today is becoming your community tomorrow. So it makes since to just invest in the work we do."

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.