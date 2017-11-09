Athlete of the Week: Lily Yoder, Perrysburg Soccer

The Perrysburg Girls Soccer team will compete for the state finals Friday night.

The Yellow Jackets have had a wild run through the playoffs, with all three of the games extending beyond regulation. But one constant is Lily Yoder protecting their goal.

"She's been very crucial for us this season," Perrysburg senior Kristina DeMarco said. "She had amazing saves. Her and our defense have kept us in these games."

In the tournament, Yoder has 26 saves, including two in penalty kicks.

While her work in the goal no doubt is a big reason why they are in the finals, she still says it is team effort.

"Everyone just motivates each other, everyone is just so supportive," Yoder said. "Our community is very supportive as well so that helps. Having a huge crowd here, that really pumps me up and gets me ready to play well."

"We wouldn't be here right now if she hadn't had those incredible saves in the tournament," coach Jorge Diaz said. "When the kids have seen how she has come with the big saves, and there's total, total confidence in everything is going to come through for them."

Yoder says win or lose, she is enjoying the experience of playing for a state championship.

"I love everything single person on this team. It just feels so great to experience it with 22 of my best friends," Yoder said.

Yoder and the Yellow Jackets are playing for their first state title in soccer since 2012.

