Toledo woman recognized for philanthropy work

A Toledo woman received high praise for her work in philanthropy.

Afreen Alivi, 22, is a member of the Women of Toledo organization. She was given the Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy Award.

The organization offers coaching and mentoring for women between the ages of 15 and 26 with personal and professional development goals.

Alivi mainly worth with the youth in the program, something she truly believes in.

"Women of Toledo is an organization that I support and I believe can grow," Alivi said. "So i feel like my philanthropy part just came naturally to me while supporting an organization that can succeed and go on to many different levels."

The executive director of the organization says Alivi is an asset to the organization because of her ability to be a role model to other women.

