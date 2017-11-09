Downtown Gateway project update

For those who drive from the Anthony Wayne Trail into downtown Toledo, there is finally good news to report. The orange barrels that have become a way of life of motorists will continue to disappear.

City engineers checked in with a construction update on the Downtown Gateway Thursday.

There is now a smooth, descending "S" curve easing traffic into downtown. The curve is a refreshing change in place of where rough, dilapidated roads used to cause many headaches.

"We've finished the pavement along the Anthony Wayne Trail," Doug Stephens Administrator of Toledo Engineering Services said. "And we're now working on finishing up a small piece of the main line pavement on I-75 that we couldn't finish until we had moved the barrier wall to its current location in the project."

Next year's spring finish work on the Trail involves landscaping and putting in an art feature. Crews will also then repaint the lines on the road with a more durable thermal plastic mixture that needs fifty degree weather or better to become permanent.

"We also are continuing to work on the West side of Lafayette," Stephens said. "We've got the curb poured. We'll be doing concrete work next week and we plan on paving that next week as well. So hopefully, by Thanksgiving, the entire roadway should be opened up for everybody to use."

The Trail's approach to Erie Street was rerouted and changes the intersection to a four-way junction, saving time and causing much less confusion. Once the finish work is completed on the 75 ramp and Lafayette by the Libbey Outlet, the orange signs and barrels will finally be a thing of the past.

