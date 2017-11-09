One person dead following fire at Napoleon salvage yard

One person is dead following a large fire at a Napoleon salvage yard Thursday morning.

According to the Napoleon Fire Chief, three cars and a Bobcat caught fire at the Hogrefe Auto Parts on E. Riverview Ave. at about 11 a.m.

“The only reports that I got was that there was some loud sounds, whether that means there was an explosion that started it beforehand, I’m not exactly sure of how it started at this point as it’s still under investigation,” said Napoleon Fire Chief Clayton O’Brien.

Crews said they found the victim after they extinguished the flames.

The victim has not been identified and it’s unknown at this time if they worked at the facility.

The Ohio State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.