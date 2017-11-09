Man wanted for several felony violations crashes into police car during chase, swallows drugs

Toledo police assisted the Monroe County Police Department in what turned into a police chase on Tuesday.

The chase began when police located a vehicle that was involved in a felony crime around 4:30 p.m. The vehicle was driven by Andrew Strauss, who lead police on a chase until he came to an area that he couldn't get through.

Police say that instead of surrendering, Strauss rammed into the police car and began the chase again.

According to police, Strauss eventually crashed his vehicle into a garage and fled the scene on foot. The two passengers in the car, Cassandra Perez and Corrin Mays, surrendered to police after the crash.

Police eventually caught Strauss as well, who told police that he swallowed drugs.

Police say Strauss was taken by air ambulance to UTMC. Perez was also taken to UTMC after telling police that she swallowed drugs as well.

Mays was booked in the Lucas County Jail for receiving stolen property.

Crews stayed at the hospital with Strauss and Perez due to the pending charges.

