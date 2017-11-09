20-year-old sentenced to life in prison for murder of teen - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

20-year-old sentenced to life in prison for murder of teen

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A man who was convicted of killing a teen in June will spend at least 18 years in prison. 

Darnell Bryant-Bey was sentenced to life in prison with a chance for parole in 18 years for the shooting of Shelton Hicks

The murder happened in north Toledo when police say a group of guys including Bryant-Bey approached Hicks and his friend on bicycles. Before leaving, Bryan-Bey fired a bullet, striking Hicks in the head.

Hicks was 16 years old.

Bryant-Bey said he plans to appeal the sentence.

