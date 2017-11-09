Food delivery app UberEATS launches in Toledo

Uber is a fast-growing and widely-popular transportation app that gives people easy access to car rides wherever they need to go.

There is also an app called UberEATS that gives people easy access to their meals.

UberEATS offers food delivery seven days a week from a variety of places. If that sounds nice and convenient to you, you're in luck.

The service is now offered in Toledo.

"The UberEATS app allows users to order food delivery whenever they get a craving, with menus available from over 30 restaurant locations in Toledo. We're thrilled to launch in Toledo to connect local residents and visitors with new, tasty options, add new earning opportunities for driver-partners and help local restaurant owners expand the reach of their business," said Berry Kennedy, general manager for UberEATS in Ohio.

UberEATS allows users to order food from Tony Packo's, Deets BBQ, Don Juan Mexican Bar and Grill and more.

"Since Uber launched three years ago in Toledo, there is no denying Uber has changed the way people get around town. When we heard UberEATS would be coming to Toledo, we knew they were the ideal partner to bring Tony Packo's to our guests outside of our tradition restaurants," said Scott Radel, vice president of Tony Packo's. "Our teams are excited to use the UberEATS platform to deliver our menu offerings directly to our guests with the same quality and care we have in our restaurants.

The app is free to download and is also available in Maumee, Oregon, Northwood and Ottawa Hills. Customers can also order food here.

In honor of the launch, first-time users can receive $5 off their first two orders with promo code TOLEDOEATS.

