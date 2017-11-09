Where vets can go for free, discounted services on Veterans Day

Veterans Day is a national holiday, honoring those who have served and sacrificed to keep us and our country free.

November 11 is a Saturday this year, giving vets a weekend to spend with their loved ones.

Several businesses want to thank these veterans for their service. All deal dates are for November 11 unless otherwise stated.

Check out the list below:

Applebee's - Free entree from a special menu when dining in

Free entree from a special menu when dining in Bob Evans - Free entree from a special menu

Free entree from a special menu California Pizza Kitchen - Free entree when dining in

Free entree when dining in Cracker Barrel - Free double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake

Free double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake Denny's - Free Build-Your-Own Grand Slam breakfast from 5 a.m. to noon on November 10, dine-in only

Free Build-Your-Own Grand Slam breakfast from 5 a.m. to noon on November 10, dine-in only Dunkin' Donuts - Free doughnut

Free doughnut Golden Corral - Free meal from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on November 13

Free meal from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on November 13 Great Clips - Free haircuts for vets. Civilians who get a haircut on November 11 automatically donate a haircut to a vet through December 31.

Free haircuts for vets. Civilians who get a haircut on November 11 automatically donate a haircut to a vet through December 31. Home Depot - Ten percent off for veterans and their families during all military holidays and every day for active military and their families.

Ten percent off for veterans and their families during all military holidays and every day for active military and their families. Hooters - Free entrees at all locations

Free entrees at all locations IHOP - Free Red, White and Blue pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on November 10

Free Red, White and Blue pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on November 10 Little Caesars - Free Hot 'n Ready lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Free Hot 'n Ready lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lowe's - Ten percent off for veterans and their families during all military holidays and every day for active military and their families.

Ten percent off for veterans and their families during all military holidays and every day for active military and their families. LongHorn Steakhouse - Free and non-alcoholic beverage

Free and non-alcoholic beverage Olive Garden - Free entree from a special menu

Free entree from a special menu Red Lobster - Free appetizer or dessert

Free appetizer or dessert Red Robin - Free Tavern Double Burger with bottomless steak fries

Free Tavern Double Burger with bottomless steak fries Ruby Tuesday - Free appetizer

Free appetizer Sports Clips - Free haircuts for veterans and donations to "Help a Hero Scholarship" fund.

Free haircuts for veterans and donations to "Help a Hero Scholarship" fund. Starbucks - Buy-one-get-one free holiday drinks from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. from November 9 to November 13

Buy-one-get-one free holiday drinks from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. from November 9 to November 13 State and national parks - Free entry for everyone

Remember to bring your military ID to receive these well-deserved deals.

