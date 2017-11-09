Local owner of List'n Sell will give away 3-bedroom house to needy family for the holidays

One family has the chance to change their whole life this holiday season.

Local man and owner of List'n Sell Engelo Rumora is the man behind the magic.

Born in Sydney, Australia, Rumora moved to Toledo in 2013 to get in on the real estate market.

Rumora has made Toledo his home, and wants to give back to the city that gave him many opportunities.

"Toledo has been good to me and my numerous companies, and I feel that I'm at a stage now in my entrepreneurial endeavors where it's time to start giving back," he said.

He is giving back by giving away a three-bedroom home in south Toledo to a family in need for the holidays.

This isn't the first time Rumora has done this. List'n Sell gave away its first home last year to a local man whom Rumora said deserved it.

"His story was heartwarming, due to the fact that he lost his mom to a heart attack and was left with looking after his siblings and his son," Rumora said.

The rules of the contest are simple. Those interested in entering need to send in a video entry explaining why they should receive the free home.

The community then weighs in and votes on who they think it most deserving of the home.

"He did a really good job sharing his video submission across his social media channels," Rumora said of the man who won last year, maybe offering some advice for those who plan to submit a video this year.

Rumora is proof that just because your life may be hard now, there's no reason why it has to stay that way. He dropped out of school at 14 years old with no degrees, but has created his own unconventional success story.

"Formal education has nothing to do with succeeding in life, and life has its own set of lessons. Make sure to experience it to the fullest," he said.

Rumora encourages anyone in need to make a video submission here.

The home giveaway will happen in mid-December.

