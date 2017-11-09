TPD searching for armed robber who stole bag of drugs from CVS - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD searching for armed robber who stole bag of drugs from CVS

Toledo police are on the scene of an armed robbery early Thursday morning. 

The robbery occurred at the CVS on Monroe Street around 4 a.m. 

Police say a black man in this thirties entered the store and put a note on the counter detailing what drugs he wanted. 

Police say the man had a gun in the waistband of his pants. Police say the man never pulled out the gun, but told the clerks that he would kill them "if they pressed the button." 

The employees told police they put the drugs in a plastic bag and gave them to the man, who fled the scene.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Police say they are currently looking for the man, who they believed acted alone. They say the man was wearing a red scarf with a white and orange winter hat, dark grey coat and light grey sweatpants. 

Police say there has recently been a rise in pharmacy robberies.

