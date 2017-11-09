TPD searching for armed robber who stole bag of drugs from CVS

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Toledo police are on the scene of an armed robbery early Thursday morning.

The robbery occurred at the CVS on Monroe Street around 4 a.m.

Police say a black man in this thirties entered the store and put a note on the counter detailing what drugs he wanted.

Police say the man had a gun in the waistband of his pants. Police say the man never pulled out the gun, but told the clerks that he would kill them "if they pressed the button."

The employees told police they put the drugs in a plastic bag and gave them to the man, who fled the scene.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Police say they are currently looking for the man, who they believed acted alone. They say the man was wearing a red scarf with a white and orange winter hat, dark grey coat and light grey sweatpants.

Police say there has recently been a rise in pharmacy robberies.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.