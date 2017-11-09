Man in hospital after being stabbed by friend - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man in hospital after being stabbed by friend

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

One man is now in the hospital after being stabbed by his friend in north Toledo early Thursday morning. 

Police say a man came to Fire Station 12, located on Chase Street and Suder Avenue, looking for help around 2:30 a.m. 

The man told police that he was hanging out with a friend in a third friend's apartment when they got into a fight. Police say the man's friend grabbed a knife and stabbed him several times. 

The victim and the man who's apartment they were in then drove to the fire station for help. 

The man was taken to the hospital with what police say are non-life threatening injuries. 

The friend who stabbed the victim was taken to the police station for questioning was later charged for the crime.

