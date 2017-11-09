Man in hospital after being stabbed by friend

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

One man is now in the hospital after being stabbed by his friend in north Toledo early Thursday morning.

Police say a man came to Fire Station 12, located on Chase Street and Suder Avenue, looking for help around 2:30 a.m.

The man told police that he was hanging out with a friend in a third friend's apartment when they got into a fight. Police say the man's friend grabbed a knife and stabbed him several times.

The victim and the man who's apartment they were in then drove to the fire station for help.

The man was taken to the hospital with what police say are non-life threatening injuries.

The friend who stabbed the victim was taken to the police station for questioning was later charged for the crime.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.