Local student-athletes sign their letter of intent

Signing Day is a big day for high school athletes nationwide. And that day finally arrived for some of our area's best high school athletes.

Several student-athletes who play a variety sports, signed their letters of intent Wednesday. This means they're taking their athletic career to the collegiate level.

It's also a sign of relief for the athletes since the pressure of getting recruited for college is finally over. Now, these talented athletes can go out and play their sport a little bit more relaxed.

Below is a list of local student-athletes who signed Wednesday:

Megan Burmeister, Bowsher High School - University of Toledo: Cross Country and Track

Maddie Duling, Southview High School - Lourdes University: Softball

RJ Kondalski, Southview High School - Ohio State Universtiy: Swimming

Samantha Fallis, Southview High School - Tiffin University: Volleyball

Sam Curran, Southview High School - Miami (OH) University: Swimming

Brianna Pratt, Perrysburg High School - Miami (OH) University: Softball

Griff Parrill, Perrysburg High School - Bowling Green State University: Baseball

Ashlynn Brown, Perrysburg High Schoo - University of Southern Indiana: Basketball

Anthony Kyle, Perrysburg High School - University of Findlay: Baseball

Nate Cousino Whitmer High School - Pittsburg: Track and cross country

Kelsey Sager, St. Ursula - BGSU :Golf

Pinya Pipajaras, St. Ursula Brown University: Golf

Lily Rinker, St. Ursula - University of Cincinnati: Golf

Mariah Paulette, St. Ursula - Rhode Island University: Volleyball

Miko Stormer, St. Ursula - Caldwell University: Volleyball

Dani Dirkman, St. Ursula - Indiana University of Pennsylvania: Volleyball

Congratulations!

