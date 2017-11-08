Local student-athletes sign their letter of intent - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Local student-athletes sign their letter of intent

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
Connect
T Sports temp T Sports temp
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Signing Day is a big day for high school athletes nationwide. And that day finally arrived for some of our area's best high school athletes.

Several student-athletes who play a variety sports, signed their letters of intent Wednesday. This means they're taking their athletic career to the collegiate level.

It's also a sign of relief for the athletes since the pressure of getting recruited for college is finally over. Now, these talented athletes can go out and play their sport a little bit more relaxed.

Below is a list of local student-athletes who signed Wednesday:

  • Megan Burmeister, Bowsher High School - University of Toledo: Cross Country and Track
  • Maddie Duling, Southview High School - Lourdes University: Softball
  • RJ Kondalski, Southview High School - Ohio State Universtiy: Swimming
  • Samantha Fallis, Southview High School - Tiffin University: Volleyball 
  • Sam Curran, Southview High School - Miami (OH) University: Swimming 

  • Brianna Pratt, Perrysburg High School -  Miami (OH) University: Softball

  • Griff Parrill, Perrysburg High School - Bowling Green State University: Baseball

  • Ashlynn Brown, Perrysburg High Schoo - University of Southern Indiana: Basketball

  • Anthony Kyle, Perrysburg High School - University of Findlay: Baseball

  • Nate Cousino Whitmer High School - Pittsburg: Track and cross country

  • Kelsey Sager, St. Ursula - BGSU :Golf

  • Pinya Pipajaras, St. Ursula  Brown University: Golf

  • Lily Rinker, St. Ursula  - University of Cincinnati: Golf

  • Mariah Paulette, St. Ursula - Rhode Island University: Volleyball

  • Miko Stormer, St. Ursula - Caldwell University: Volleyball 

  • Dani Dirkman, St. Ursula - Indiana University of Pennsylvania: Volleyball 

Congratulations!

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly