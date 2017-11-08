Robbing pharmacies spikes trend in Toledo crimes

Just before the after-work rush Tuesday, Police say a man demanded prescription pills from a pharmacist at the Monroe Pharmacy and threatened he had a gun.

Police said when he got what he wanted he ran out and headed down Bellvue.

But the police crew was near by and was able to deploy a drone overhead to find where the suspect was hiding out.

This is an example of good police work, but also a trend in crimes here in Toledo.

"You see a lot of robberies motivated by addiction you see people with problems with heroin and needs money and will go and commit those crimes to feed that addiction," TPD Sgt. Kevan Toney.

Police said the robbery suspect is now facing one charge of robbery when they found the suspect did not have a gun despite threatening the clerk with one.

